Price of 50 kg cement bag jumps to GH¢73 from GH¢50 last year

Prices of cement have been soaring in the country

Some cement manufacturers have increased the prices of cement to almost GH¢73.

The price of a 50kg bag of cement sold at GH¢50 in November 2021 has been increased to GH¢73 at some major manufacturing shops.



GhanaWeb sighted the price list of GHACEM, a leading manufacturer of cement, whose prices have been increased effective August 30, 2022.



According to the list, a 50-kilogram bag of cement of Super Rapid is selling at GH¢64.59 whiles its Super Strong brand is selling at GH¢68 per bag, with GHACEM Extra selling at GH¢72.91.



According to myjoyonline reports, the increase has been attributed to the rapid depreciation of the cedi which has resulted in the increase in the cost of operations in the past few months.



“When the factory price (wholesale price) of a 50 kilogram was about ¢59.00, it was based on an exchange rate of around ¢7.60 in June this year,” a manufacturer whose name is withheld is quoted by myjoyonline.com.

However, the prices are slightly different in Accra from prices in other regions.



“Based on the fact that most of the manufacturers have to import some of the raw materials at a dollar rate of more than ¢9, someone has to take care of this sudden increase in cost”, another manufacturer stated.



SSD/FNOQ