Price of 5kg bag of rice hit GH¢80 from GH¢50 last year – Report

The price of a 5kilogram bag of rice has hit almost GH¢80, GhanaWeb’s checks have revealed.

The alarming rate of the increase has been attributed to the increase in fuel prices and the rippling effects on transport fares.



During a market survey by GhanaWeb on August 15, 2022, Ama Amoabea, a seller of grains, including rice, beans, and other products at the Lapaz Newmarket, said the price of rice had increased from GH¢300cedis for 25kg translating to GH¢60 for each 5kg.



“The foreign ones too are becoming expensive, it was 300cedis at first but it is 350cedis and 400cedis currently. They told us that since transportation fares have been increased, the prices of everything have increased as well so they should reduce transportation so that we can also reduce the prices,” she said.



The sellers have also bemoaned the constant deprecation of the cedi as part of the reasons for the increase since rice is a major import commodity.



However, the price of local rice has equally witnessed some increases in recent times.

“For local rice, the sack was 300cedis initially, today they say the same sack is 420cedis. Even the local rice is more expensive than the foreign ones. We appeal to the government to reduce the cost of the local ones since we are being advised to patronize the local ones,” Alfreda who also retails rice on a table in the market told GhanaWeb’s reporter.



