Price of bread to increase on Saturday

Loaf of bread to sell at GH¢8 in Kumasi

Effective Saturday, April 2, 2022, prices of bread in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, would be increased to GH¢8.



A loaf of bread was previously sold at GH¢6.



According to bakers that spoke to Adom News, the prices of flour, sugar and other ingredients have increased astronomically.

The GH¢2 increment, bakers say is as a result of the high cost of ingredients for baking on the market.



The increment is to cushion bakers amidst the economic hardship, as well as, for them to stay in business.



"Ingredients such as margarine, egg and salt have seen prices shoot up on the market as they fear any delay in increasing their products will collapse their businesses," Adomonline reported.



Meanwhile, some bread retailers complain of low sales anytime there is an increment in a loaf of bread.



They, therefore, called on government to come to their aid for them to stay in business.