4
Menu
Business

Price of crude oil falls to almost $90 per barrel

Global Crude Oil Prices E1539172227665 750x375 Crude oil

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A barrel of crude oil is currently selling at nearly $90 after the commodity increased to about $130 in March 2022 due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

This is the lowest the commodity has seen in the past six months. However the reasons given for the fall in the price are complicated according to JoyBusiness reports.

Meanwhile, prices of petroleum products on the local market will see the biggest reduction in the next pricing window on August 15, 2022, if the reduction in crude prices persists.

But in Ghana’s case, the cedi’s depreciation may not allow a significant reduction at the pumps.

At the beginning of August, fuel prices in Ghana saw a reduction of 3% and 6%.

OPEC+ has stated that the oil output target will be increased by 100,000 barrels per day.

CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said, “Crude oil fell further on demand concerns on a cloudy economic outlook,”

“If commodities are not pricing in an imminent economic recession, they might be preparing for a ‘stagflation’ era when the unemployment rate starts picking up and inflation stays high”, she added.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Rev. Steve Wengam elected as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
Related Articles: