2
Menu
Business

Price of eggs to go up

53cb162069a9b1850a16dfdb.w800 Eggs

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Small Scale Poultry Farmers Association says effective Monday, May 2, 2022, there will be an upward adjustment in the price of eggs.

A small egg crate will now sell at GH¢30, the medium size and unsorted crate will go for GH¢32, a cedi more will be needed to get the Large size egg crate and the Extra Large egg crate will be sold at GH¢34.

In an interview with GHOne Business’ Emmanuel Agyabeng, General Secretary of the Association Fred Damoah said they have had to increase their prices due to the high cost of feed.

“The Prices of Our Ingredients have been shooting up for the past two years and we were not able to do much about it. Looking at the rate at which poultry farms are closing down now and how prices are skyrocketing, we are getting increments in the cost of feed. We had to come together, have a single voice and then set a uniform price ”, he explained.

Attached is a graphical representation of the changes in input cost

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers (GNAPF) says considering the current challenges confronting the industry, it’s also increasing the price of eggs. For both associations, the Starting price is GH¢30 and ends at GH¢34 for a crate of eggs.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss