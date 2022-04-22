Price of eggs to increase from May 2

Crates of egg

Prices of eggs are expected to shoot up effective Monday, May 2, 2022.



This announcement was contained in a press release from Small Scale Poultry Farmers’ Association.



It noted that small crate of eggs will sell at GH¢30, medium and unsorted eggs will go for GH¢32, large for GH¢33 and extra-large for GHC¢34

Sellers have been advised to stick to the new prices to ensure unison on the market.



"Egg pricelist, small GH¢30, Medium and unsorted GH¢32 Large GH¢33, Extra large GHC¢34. All members across the nation should not sell eggs below these price lists to enhance uniformity," the release read.



Earlier, the President of the National Poultry Farmers Association, Victor Oppong Adjei, had bemoaned the hike in the price of soybeans.



The price of soybeans has shot up astronomically to GH¢305. It was previously sold at GH¢150.



According to him, the price of 60-kilo maize has also witnessed a hike from GH¢65 to GH¢180. This, he said, is about 277% increment in the price.

He stated that the continuous increment in these commodities was having dire consequences on poultry farmers.



Inadequate feed [maize, soybeans, etc] for the birds is a contributing factor to the increase in the price of eggs.



Below is the press release from Small Scale Poultry Farmers’ Association.







