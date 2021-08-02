Prices of global commodities as of August 2

• The price of crude oil dropped down on the commodities market today at a unit price of -0.85
• Cotton on the market today stood at a unit price of +0.22
• Coffee also stood at a price unit of -5.40
On the commodities market today, August 2, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-three dollars, ten cents ($73.10) per barrel to open the 30th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.
Gold is trading at one thousand eight hundred and six dollar, sixty cents ($1,806.60) per ounce.
Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and forty-seven dollars ($2,347.00) per bag.
Coffee, on the other hand, is trading at one hundred and seventy-four dollars, fifteen cents ($174.15) per bag.
Cotton is trading at ninety dollars, five cents per ($90.05) per bag and it is projected to trade around that unit price until October 7.
