Prices of global commodities as of August 2

On the commodities market today, August 2, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-three dollars, ten cents ($73.10) per barrel to open the 30th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Gold is trading at one thousand eight hundred and six dollar, sixty cents ($1,806.60) per ounce.

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and forty-seven dollars ($2,347.00) per bag.



Coffee, on the other hand, is trading at one hundred and seventy-four dollars, fifteen cents ($174.15) per bag.



Cotton is trading at ninety dollars, five cents per ($90.05) per bag and it is projected to trade around that unit price until October 7.