Prices of global commodities as of July 13

On the commodities market today, July 13, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-five, forty-eight cents ($75.48) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-four dollars eight cents ($74.08).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and eleven dollars, eight cents ($1,811.80) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and three dollars ($1,803.00).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and one dollars ($2,401.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and eighteen dollars ($2,318.00).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-two dollars, ten cents ($152.10) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-one dollars, thirty cents ($151.30).



Cotton is trading at eighty-eight dollars, sixty-seven cents ($88.67) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-eight dollars, seven cents ($88.07).