Prices of global commodities as of July 2

On the commodities market today, June 2, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-five dollars, seventy-two cents ($75.72) as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of seventy-five dollars, twenty-eight cents ($75.28 close the 26th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.

Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-four dollars, seventy-six cents ($1,784.76) as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and fifty-eight dollars, twenty-nine cents ($1,758.29).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and twenty-five dollars ($2,325.00) as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and sixty-one dollars ($2,361.00).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-four dollars, sixty-five cents ($154.65) as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of eighty-six dollars, forty-nine cents ($86.49).