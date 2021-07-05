Prices of global commodities as of July 7

Coffee also stood at a price unit of -2.25

• The price of crude oil went up on the commodities market today at a unit price of +0.19

• Cotton dropped on the market today to sell at a unit price of 0.00



• Coffee also stood at a price unit of -2.25



On the commodities market today, June 7, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-six dollars, thirty-three cents ($76.33) as compared to last Friday’s trading of seventy-five dollars, seventy-two cents ($75.72) to open the 27th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.

Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and ninety-one dollars, fifty-four cents ($1,791.54) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-four dollars, seventy-six cents ($1,784.76).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and twenty-five dollars ($2,325.00) as compared to last Fridays’ trading of two thousand, three hundred and twenty-five dollars ($2,325.00).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-three dollars, seventy-five dollars ($153.75) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-four dollars, sixty-five cents ($154.65).