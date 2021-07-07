Prices of global commodities as of July 7

Coffee also stood at a price unit of -3.00

• The price of crude oil went up on the commodities market today at a unit price of +0.34

• Cotton dropped on the market today to sell at a unit price of 0.00



• Coffee also stood at a price unit of -3.00



On the commodities market today, July 7, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-five dollars, ten cents ($75.10) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-four dollars, sixty-eight cents ($74.68).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and six dollars, forty-three cents ($1,806.43) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and three dollars, thirty-two cents ($1,803.32).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, two hundred and sixty-nine dollars ($2,269.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, two hundred and ninety dollars ($2,290.00).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and forty-seven dollars, ninety cents ($147.90) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and forty-nine dollars, fifty-five cents ($149.55).