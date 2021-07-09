Prices of global commodities as of July 9

Cotton went up on the market today to sell at a unit price of +0.51

On the commodities market today, July 9, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-five dollars, fifty cents ($75.50) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-three dollars, fifteen cents ($73.15) to close the 26th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and nine dollars, five cents ($1,809.05) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and sixteen dollars, ninety-eight cents ($1,816.98).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, two hundred and sixty-six dollars ($2,266.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, two hundred and sixty-seven dollars ($2,267.00).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred fifty dollars, eighty cents ($150.80) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and forty-nine dollars, seven-five ($149.75).



Cotton is trading at eighty-seven dollars, eighty-four cents ($87.84) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eight-six dollars, sixty-three ($86.63).