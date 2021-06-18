Prices of global commodities as of June 18

Cotton dropped on the market today to sell at a unit price of +0.02

• The price of crude oil went up on the commodities market today at a unit price of -0.22

• Cotton dropped on the market today to sell at a unit price of +0.02



• Coffee also dropped to trade at a price unit of 0.00



On the commodities market today June 18, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy dollars, eighty-two cents ($70.82) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-one dollars, sixty-seven cents ($71.67) to close the 24th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-three dollars, sixty-seven cents ($1,783.67) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and eight dollars, forty-eight cents ($1,808.48).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and eleven dollars ($2,311.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and forty-seven dollars ($2,347.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is trading at eighty-four dollars, nineteen cents ($84.19) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-four dollars, ninety cents ($84.90).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and forty-nine dollars, fifty-five cents ($149.55) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-three dollars, thirty-five cents ($153.35).