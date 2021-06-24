Prices of global commodities as of June 24

Cotton went up on the market today to sell at a unit price of -1.18

On the commodities market today, June 24, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-three dollars, twenty-three cents ($73.23) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-three dollars, twenty cents ($73.20).



Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and eighty dollars, forty-six cents ($1,780.46) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and eighty dollars, ninety cents ($1,780.90).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, two hundred and ninety-seven dollars ($2,297.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and twenty-six dollars ($2,326.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is trading at eighty-five dollars, twenty-eight cents ($85.28) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-five dollars, thirteen cents ($85.13).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-one dollars, eighty-five cents ($151.85) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-one dollars, twenty-five cents ($151.25).