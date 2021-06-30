Prices of global commodities as of June 30

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today, June 30, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-five dollars, twenty-eight cents ($75.28) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-three dollars, ten cents ($73.10)

Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and fifty-eight dollars, twenty-nine cents ($1,758.29), compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-nine dollars, ninety-five cents ($1,779.95).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and sixty-one dollars ($2,361.00), compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and fifty-one dollars ($2,351.00).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at eighty-six dollars, forty-nine cents ($86.49), compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-nine dollars, eighty cents ($159.80).