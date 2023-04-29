0
Prices of goods will not be increased on May 1 – GUTA President refutes claims

Dr Joseph Obeng GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng says the publication making rounds that prices of goods will increase from May 1, 2023, is "untrue".

The claim was attributed to the GUTA President but he told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that “its false, I never said that.”

According to him, the association is rather working tirelessly to ensure that prices of goods are stabilised.

“I am always praying for prices to rather reduce,” he noted.

Adding that, “I don’t speculate, I will be the last person to speculate about an increase of goods.”

