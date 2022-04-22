0
Prices of poultry products set to go up

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Chairperson of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association, Gifty Rodor, has appealed to the public to bear with farmers as they plan to increase the prices of poultry products.

Speaking with GBC News, Madam Rodor said the measure has become necessary due to the increasing prices of inputs.

Appeals to the government to come through for poultry farmers with some subsidies on their raw materials are yet to be met.

Madam Rodor said the farmers are "left with no option, but to increase prices to continue to stay in business.”

