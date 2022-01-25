Prices of tomatoes likely to increase over Burkina Faso border closure – Dumelo predicts

Tomato [File Photo]

Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo has predicted a possible increase in the price of tomatoes in the coming days.



According to him, the closure of Burkina Faso’s border due to a recent coup taking place will likely hamper trading activities for the commodity.



In a tweet posted on Tuesday, John Dumelo explained that the use of unapproved trade routes often used to smuggle tomatoes, is likely to also impact on pricing of the food item.



“Very likely prices of tomatoes will increase in the next coming days. Burkina border closed (coup), market queens can’t cross border again to buy. The use of unapproved routes to smuggle the tomatoes in will affect the prices,” Dumelo wrote on January 25, 2022.

In an earlier tweet post last week, John Dumelo proposed some ways government can adopt to assist local farmers in growing tomatoes and onions on a large scale.



He said assistance from government will help towards the growing and harvesting of tomatoes and onion in large quantities especially in the Upper East and Upper West regions.



This, he believes will prevent farmers and the country from travelling to Burkina Faso to purchase these foods items.



