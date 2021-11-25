Prioritise the socio-economic wellbeing of people – Asantehene to Newmont Goldcorp

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged Newmont Goldcorp to prioritise the socio-economic well-being of the people in their operational area as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The need to strengthen the capacities of the youth in employable skills, especially in mining, he noted, would not only guarantee a sustainable and economic development of the communities but also enhance peace and harmony in that mining enclave.



The Asantehene said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Akyeamehene, Nana Agyemang Bonsu, at the signing of a revised Social Responsibility Agreements between Newmont Goldcorp and Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF) at Ntotroso in the Ahafo Region.



The agreements covered three thematic areas include employment, foundation and relationship. The employment agreement spells out guidelines for employing locals within the Ahafo Mine’s host communities; the foundation agreement sets out the terms and conditions under which Newmont Ghana (Ahafo Mines) shall fund the operations of NADeF while the relationship part sets out the understanding reached between the company and the communities to advance the sustainable development of the communities.



The Asantehene commended Newmont Ghana for the role it has played in its corporate social responsibility towards the communities it operates and urges them not to rest in their oars.

The Vice President, Sustainability and External Relations of Newmont Gold Corp. Adiki O. Ayitevie said after 13 years of implementation and achieving significant outcomes; it is time to build a new Ahafo that reflects the 20th Century and provides more hope for young people within their operational areas.



She said the company was poised to do things differently to address the increasing unemployment challenges and stakeholder desire for modern infrastructure in the towns in the area.



“Through our employment agreement, we are working towards improving our previous commitment of 35 per cent local employment by Newmont and its contractors to 40 per cent and progressively improve to 53 per cent by the next Agreement revision,” she said.



The chief of Kenyasi, Nana Osei Kofi Abbre, who represented the five chiefs who signed the agreements, said although they were hoping to achieve more during the negotiations, they are confident that things would change for the better in the future.