Private Commercial Transport Operators announce 30% increment of fares

Fuel prices have in recent times skyrocketed with drivers lamenting losses

Members of the Private Commercial Transport Operators have announced a 30% increment of transport fares from Friday, February 18, 2022.

In a press release signed by members of some driver unions on Thursday, February 17, 2022, the group indicated that the increase in the transport fares is due to the increase in fuel prices.



“We, the members of the Private Commercial Transport Operators, wish to inform the commuting public of 30% increase in transport fares with immediate effect. Members are therefore directed to implement the increase from



tomorrow, 18th February 2022, without further delay. This has become necessary to save our transport business from collapsing with the frequent upward adjustments in fuel prices.” the release said.



The Transport Ministry earlier proposed a 10% increment in the transport fares after a meeting with the Coalition of Private Commercial Transport Operators.



The group however disagreed and decided to reconvene with the ministry on February 18, 2022.

Further in the press release, the Private Commercial Transport Operators indicated that the increase in the fares before the scheduled meeting is as a result of the increase in fuel prices by 30 pesewas per litre.



“As the public may be aware, government and the Coalition of Private Commercial Transport Operators are still engaged in marathon negotiation for increase in transport fares. While we the operators are calling for 30% increase in transport fares government has put on the table 10%.



As a result, the negotiation ended inconclusively and is expected to continue tomorrow, 18th February, 2022. Sadly, before the scheduled meeting with government could take place, fuel prices have been increased by about 30 pesewas per litre. Now a litre of fuel at some of the major filling stations are being sold for GHC 7.990″ the release added.



The group further urged Ghanaians to adhere to the increment in order to sustain the businesses of transport operators.