Private insurance companies are not our competitors but allies in the space - NHIA Boss

Director of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has urged private insurers to step up their game in capturing an appreciable proportion of the insurance market in Ghana.

According to him, about 15 million Ghanaians are registered on the National Insurance scheme, leaving about 13 million plus persons who can be registered with private insurance packages.



Speaking at the Ghana Insurance Awards on August 26, 2022, he stated that private insurers are in no competition with national insurers thereby urging them to take due advantage of the market.



He said: “As we speak, about half a million Ghanaians are registered with private insurers. National Health Insurance has about 15 million people who are active and we have a population of a 30million.



“It means we have the opportunity to register close to 13.5million people on private insurance so it’s a big opportunity and I will like to challenge those in the private space to push harder. We don’t see private insurers as competitors, we are allies in the space. Whether you are privately insured or publicly insured, the good news is that you are insured. And that is what we are interested in as a state as a government as an authority,” he added.



The 5th Ghana Insurance Awards was held in Accra with many top industry players swooping awards on Friday, August 27, 2022.



The event, which saw the largest gathering of players in the insurance industry gathered at the Kempinski Hotel, was to honour and reward the achievements and leadership in various key areas of the insurance sector.

The awards categories cut across life and non-life companies, re-insurers, brokerage firms and other intermediaries, health insurers, actuarial firms and other insurance service providers.



According to the awarding board, the GI Awards is in line with "our vision of rewarding excellence and creating a recognition space to foster good corporate governance as well as stimulate distinctive innovations and sustainable growth in term of insurance premium combined with business profitability."











SSD/FNOQ