0
Menu
Business

Private insurance companies are not our competitors but allies in the space - NHIA Boss

Video Archive
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, has urged private insurers to step up their game in capturing an appreciable proportion of the insurance market in Ghana.

According to him, about 15 million Ghanaians are registered on the National Insurance scheme, leaving about 13 million plus persons who can be registered with private insurance packages.

Speaking at the Ghana Insurance Awards on August 26, 2022, he stated that private insurers are in no competition with national insurers thereby urging them to take due advantage of the market.

He said: “As we speak, about half a million Ghanaians are registered with private insurers. National Health Insurance has about 15 million people who are active and we have a population of a 30million.

“It means we have the opportunity to register close to 13.5million people on private insurance so it’s a big opportunity and I will like to challenge those in the private space to push harder. We don’t see private insurers as competitors, we are allies in the space. Whether you are privately insured or publicly insured, the good news is that you are insured. And that is what we are interested in as a state as a government as an authority,” he added.

The 5th Ghana Insurance Awards was held in Accra with many top industry players swooping awards on Friday, August 27, 2022.

The event, which saw the largest gathering of players in the insurance industry gathered at the Kempinski Hotel, was to honour and reward the achievements and leadership in various key areas of the insurance sector.

The awards categories cut across life and non-life companies, re-insurers, brokerage firms and other intermediaries, health insurers, actuarial firms and other insurance service providers.

According to the awarding board, the GI Awards is in line with "our vision of rewarding excellence and creating a recognition space to foster good corporate governance as well as stimulate distinctive innovations and sustainable growth in term of insurance premium combined with business profitability."





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council
I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy
I will not serve 50-year imprisonment - Abdul Hamid Inusah
Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love
SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store
Al Hilal earned US$45,400 from ticket sales after double friendly against Kotoko
Related Articles: