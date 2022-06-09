0
Menu
Business

Private sector, government partnership will help economy rebound strongly – Akufo Addo

Nana Addo Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo1121121212 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo commissions GH¢175m facility

Establishment of cereal factory signals confidence in Ghanaian economy, Prez

Ghana is bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that the private sector in partnership with government will help Ghana’s economy rebound strongly.

He is charging the private sector to develop innovative products and services that will satisfy the demands of consumers.

The President gave the charge during the commissioning of a new Infant Cereal Plant of Nestle Ghana in Tema.

“We are confident that the private sector in partnership with government as exhibited in recent years will rise to the occasion to help the economy rebound strongly.

The commissioning of this GH¢175 million State of the art plant to manufacture infant cereals for the domestic market as well as for 22 markets in other countries in Central and West Africa is a timely investment.”

The President further noted that the establishment of the facility signals the confidence that companies have in the Ghanaian economy.

“This project does not only underscore the confidence that Nestle has in the Ghanaian economy but also signals to the global business community that the Ghanaian economy is recovering to pre-pandemic levels,” he added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Confusion rocks NDC over Duffour’s Ahotor project
Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere
Williams brothers hang out with their grand parents in Ghana
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim Moroccan girlfriend
GFA begins process to switch nationality of Odoi, Nketiah, Inaki Williams
5 Ghanaian players set for big money moves
Ghana deports Nigerien beggars on the streets of Accra
Kwesi Pratt ‘tackles’ Paul Adom Otchere
MP, others charge IGP over LGBTQ+ billboard on Tema Motorway
'Ex-gratia is a lexicon not in the Constitution' – Inusah Fuseini
Related Articles: