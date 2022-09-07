0
Produce Buying Company facing financial challenges: August salaries delayed

81772471 Logo of the Produce Buying Company

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Staff of the Produce Buying Company (PBC) Limited will have their August salaries delayed due to current financial challenges faced by the company.

The management of PBC disclosed this in a circular dated Tuesday, 6 September 2022, to all staff.

The management has resolved to work round the clock to ensure payment of staff salaries for the month in question.

The circular urged the staff to bear with management in these difficult times.

