Producer Price Inflation for August hits 46.0% - GSS

Manufacturing Jobs E1534794725779 Manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest year-on year PPI for August 2022 2022

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The year-on-year producer price inflation for all industries was 46.0 percent in August 2022, the Ghana Statistical Service has announced.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the average change over time in the prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and service.

Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim, speaking at a press conference on September 20 said the rate represents a 4.8 percentage points increase in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in July 2022 (41.2%).

The monthly change rate in the producer price index was 4.0 percent between July 2022 and August 2022.

The GSS boss said the Manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 61.7 percent for August, followed by the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector which recorded a rate of 35.7 percent.

For the Utility sub-sector, it recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation rate of 1.7 percent.

“The mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest monthly inflation rate of 9.1 percent, followed by the manufacturing sub-sector with 3.7 percent. The utility sub-sector recorded the least inflation of 0.4 percent in August 2022,” the Government Statistician said.

