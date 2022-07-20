1
Producer Price Inflation for June 2022 hits 38.0%

Producer Price Inflation PPI1212.png PPI for June hits 38%

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inflation hits 29.8%

Producer Price Inflation for May was 33.5%

PPI between May 2022 and June 2022 was 4.6%

The Ghana Statistical Service has announced that Producer Price Inflation for June 2022 is 38.0% percent.

This indicates that the current rate is 4.7 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in May 2022 (33.3%).

However, monthly Producer Price Inflation between May 2022 and June 2022 was 4.6 percent.

The Year-on-Year Producer Price Inflation across the sub-sectors for June 2022 was as follows: Manufacturing (51.8%), Mining, and Quarrying (25.5%), Utilities (1.2%).

The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the average change over time in the selling prices of goods and services as received by domestic producers.

Meanwhile, inflation for the month of June hits 29.8%.

