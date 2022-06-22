Producer Price Inflation for May hits 33.5%

Government statistician addresses media on current inflation

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 has announced that the Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for May was 33.5%.



This represents 2.1 percentage points higher than what was recorded in the previous month - April.



The PPI for April 2022, according to GSS was 31.4%.

The Year-on-Year Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for the manufacturing sector was 45%, whereas that of mining and quarrying stood at 23.9%.



Inflation on utilities recorded a 1.1% increment.



Government statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, said this at a press conference held in Accra on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.







