Producer Price Inflation for May hits 33.5%

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 has announced that the Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for May was 33.5%.

This represents 2.1 percentage points higher than what was recorded in the previous month - April.

The PPI for April 2022, according to GSS was 31.4%.

The Year-on-Year Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for the manufacturing sector was 45%, whereas that of mining and quarrying stood at 23.9%.

Inflation on utilities recorded a 1.1% increment.

Government statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, said this at a press conference held in Accra on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.



