Producer Price Inflation hits 29.3% in March 2022 – GSS

Manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest year-on year PPI for March 2022

PPI for March increases by 7.9 percentage point from February 2022

The Ghana Statistical Service has pegged the year-on-year producer price inflation for March 2022 at 29.3 percent.



PPI measures the average change over time in the prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and services.

According to the GSS, the latest figure represents a 7.9 percentage point increase in producer inflation from an initial 21.4 percent inflation recorded in February 2022.



Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, April 20, said the month-on-month change in the producer price index between February 2022 and March 2022 was 6.8 percent.



The Service also said the country’s manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year produce price inflation, followed by the mining and quarrying sector.



