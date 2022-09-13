Productivity Galaxy Z Flip4 launches in Ghana: The ultimate tool for self-expression

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 is flipping the script on mobile experiences, packing more of what makes foldables great into a compact clamshell design to offer the most unique device experiences yet.

Allowing you to set up shots at any angle, the Z Flip4’s FlexCam lets you live and create truly hands free. You can also harness Quick Shot to capture moments and selfies without opening your phone — or start a video on Quick Shot and transition to FlexCam without interruption. The Z Flip4’s upgraded cameras and a brighter sensor bring every scene to life in crisp colour — whenever and wherever moments happen.



Customisation on the Z Flip4 offers Cover Screen designs and functions that pair across your devices. Z Flip4’s redesign also gives you a more comfortable grip on your smartphone, with the edgier slimmer hinge and straightened edges offering a refined look and feel that matches seamlessly with its four iconic shade options — Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and the signature Bora Purple.



Both devices will also be accessible from network operators and independent dealers across the country. Customers who have pre-ordered the Flip4 will get [one complimentary year of Samsung Care+, delivering protection against drops or cracked screens with Samsung expert support in 51 countries, Galaxy Buds2, a Clear Cover with Ring and customers will also enjoy 3 months of ad-free music listening with Spotify Premium.



Customers who have pre-ordered the Fold4 will get one complimentary year of Samsung Care+, delivering protection against drops or cracked screens with Samsung expert support in 51 countries, Galaxy Buds2, a Standing Cover with S Pen for Galaxy Fold4 and customers will also enjoy 3 months of ad-free music listening with Spotify Premium. A whole new Galaxy of exciting options is unfolding right before you, and now available in participating retailers and Samsung stores.

