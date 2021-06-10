Prof. Azuma Nelson, Ama K. Abebrese join Geodrill to plant trees to support the GGi

Azuma Nelson and Ama K. Abebrese join Geodrill to plant five million trees

Source: Geodrill

Ghana's former professional boxer, Prof. Azuma Nelson and actress Ama K. Abebrese, joined Geodrill, a leading exploration drilling company to plant trees as part of government's intent to plant five million trees on the 11th of June 2021 across the country as an initial programme under the Green Ghana Project.

Prof. Azuma Nelson, emphasized that the Green Ghana Project is a laudable initiative which needs to be supported by all Ghanaians. Saying that, human existence hinges directly on the survival of trees. Thus, without the oxygen produced by trees, we cannot survive as human beings.



He was very hopeful that the Green Ghana initiative, as a concerted effort on the part of every citizen, would help restore the environment for a better life for all.



The tree planting exercise took place at Children of the Light education center in Aburi, on Tuesday, 8th June 2021. Geodrill has been a long standing patron of Children on the Light.



Founded by Jeanette Brown Opoku, Children of the Light, has since 2005 been operating as a registered charitable organisation in Ghana, with a passion to help further children's education in a holistic manner so that they may grow to reach their full potential. Environmental education is strongly emphasised at the center.



The organisation runs year-round educational programs, for children aged 4 to 16 years in one-on-one and small-group learning settings. In addition, children also enjoy numerous special programs which include language arts, performing and fine arts, social studies, mathematics, science and sporting activities.

Speaking to Mr. Dave Harper, CEO of Geodrill, he emphasized that, Geodrill is committed to being socially responsible, particularly within the communities in which it operates and with those in most need of support.



"Management believes that this core value embraced by Geodrill's corporate culture benefits not only our surrounding communities and their environment as a whole but the company and its employees as well."



Mr. Dave said, "it is therefore necessary to rally behind Ghana Government's Green Ghana initiative to ensure we win the fight together. It is very important that the environment is protected in order to mitigate the climate change that the world is experiencing."



Ama K. Abebrese, child safety icon and an accomplished television presenter with over two decades of experience, also enjoyed participating in the tree planting exercise with the children.



As they all planted trees at the Children of the Light education center, in support of the Government's GGi, Ama K. Abebrese, discussed the importance and the need to care for the environment and also conserve nature.

A mixture of dwarf coconut, mango, citrus and sour apple trees were successfully planted and will be maintained with support of Geodrill so they may be enjoyed by generations to come.







