Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann features on the Y Leaderboard Series

Quiz Mistress of NSMQ, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

Source: YFM

Academician and Quiz Mistress of the renowned National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has detailed inspiring aspects of her life on the Y Leaderboard Series to motivate the youth.

She engaged YFM’s Rev. Erskine and listeners in a riveting conversation on her upbringing, career, family, education, among other things.



Speaking on her upbringing, Prof Kaufmann shared that she grew up in a home with both parents as academics. “Because my parents were academics, we moved around a lot from time to time”. She noted that she was always excited when they relocated because she had the chance to explore.



As a woman in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Prof. Kaufmann has always been passionate about inspiring young ones who want to pursue an education or career in STEM.



She says: “I come into contact with a lot of the young ladies. I am mentoring a whole battalion of young ladies. I hope that by telling my story, they listen to me and they know that it is possible to also do something. It takes determination and a plan”.



Prof. Kaufmann shared her fondest memories of school. According to her, her most anticipated days as a student were Mondays.



Professor Kaufmann said, “I had no issues when we moved from place to place. I was rather interested in going to school. And when we were asked our favorite days at schools, I strangely always said my favorite days were Mondays when everyone else opted for Fridays”.

Disclosing why she loved Mondays, the academician noted that Mondays were fresh starts for the week. “Mondays were when we started new topics in school and I was always looking forward to doing something new and exciting”.



As a single mother of three kids, she says that her children’s tolerance to her line of work has helped her to manage her work and her family. “My children know what I do and respect that. They also know I’ll be there for them if they need me urgently.”



She added that another way she has been able to manage her work and family is by accepting help when necessary.



During her interview with Rev. Erskine, her sound advice she gave to the youth was that young ones should acknowledge their limitations in life and work around that for their own benefit.



According to her, setting reasonable limitations saves one from many heartaches borne out of failure to reach certain goals in life.



Programmes Manager of YFM, Eddy Blay was enthralled by the exciting interview with Prof. Kaufmann. He stated: “Prof’s interview with Rev. was very inspiring. There is no doubt in my mind that anyone who listened to Prof’s submission will be very motivated to do more in life”.

