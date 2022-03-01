Prof. Quartey makes thorough assessment of cedi struggles against US dollar

Professor Peter Quartey, Economist and Director of ISSER

The Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana, Professor Peter Quartey, has given a vivid assessment of what is causing the free-fall of the cedi against the major trading currencies, especially the dollar.

The cedi is currently trading at US$1 to GH¢6.70 pesewas.



Prof Quartey mentioned panic among investors due to the downgrade by the credit rating agencies, repatriation by foreign companies, the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, and others, as some of the causes of the fall of the local currency.



Regarding panic among investors, he explained that when recently, when the credit rating agencies downgraded the economy, investors became afraid and decided to engage in speculation, leading to their hesitance in buying bonds.



In the area of repatriation, he added that it has been the tradition that in the first quarter of every year the country experiences a surge in demand for foreign currency because foreign companies will want to repatriate their profits.



When that happens, he said it puts a lot of pressure on the cedi.



Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Alfred Ocansey on Tuesday, March 1, he said “Because of our fiscal deficit, revenue challenges and the high debt levels we were downgraded by rating agencies.

"So that sent some panic to the system and therefore, people started to speculate. When that happens, investors who will bring in the needed foreign currencies to invest, to buy bonds, and other things, will hesitate.



“You will also find that even those that are holding on to our bonds, some might exit. All of that put pressure on the exchange rate. We also have some people out of the uncertainty, who are holding onto the foreign currencies, they might have dollars or Euros but because of the uncertainty, they would hold on rather than trade.



“Exchange rate is determined by demand and supply, so if people are not supplying the foreign currencies but rather there is an increase in our a surge in demand, a surge could also happen when those who hold the local currency don’t have confidence in the cedi and rather exchange the cedi for dollars for keeps.”



“We have all these speculative activities happening and that affect the rate of depreciation. We also know that it has been the tradition that in the first quarter of every year we have this surge in demand for foreign currency because foreign companies will want to repatriate their profits.



“You will also find the Chinese New Year for instance, where a lot of Chinese investors locals will want to go home and celebrate, they demand a lot of foreign currency. So there is a lot of pressure on the first quarter of the year.



“The government revenue doesn’t flow as much as expected, the donor inflow doesn’t come in as expected within the first quarter. Then also, what is happening in Ukraine and Russia is also affecting oil prices, oil prices are going up, so we tend to demand more foreign currency in order to import oil and import other essential commodities,” he added.