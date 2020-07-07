Press Releases

Progressive Intellectuals congratulates Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

The Progressive Intellectuals (PI) wishes to extend to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang its most heartfelt congratulations on her appointment as Running Mate to H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming general elections in December 2020.

Her nomination is testimony to her several years of selfless, dedicated, and impeccable public service to the Republic of Ghana. In particular, she distinguished herself in important positions such as a university lecturer, ahead of the department, a dean, and the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and later as Minister of Education.



We acknowledge her contribution as an international scholar of remarkable reputation- a stateswoman whose work has impacted lives across the globe. We are confident that her appointment will restore honour and dignity to the high office of Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana.

It is our hope that she brings her sterling leadership qualities to bear on the role to which she has been appointed, and we wish to assure her and H.E. John Mahama of our unflinching support.



Finally, we also wish to commend H.E. John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of NDC for the confidence expressed in Ghana's intellectual community and women by this important nomination.

