Protection of local industries vital for industrialisation efforts – Prof. Dodoo

Government is embarking on an aggressive industrialisation agenda



Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Professor Alex Dodoo has urged for the protection of local industries to support Ghana’s industrialisation efforts.



According to him, the growth of the local industries will be stifled if they are rendered to compete with inferior sub-standard imports.

Making remarks at the 10th AGI Ghana Industry and Quality Awards 2021, Prof Alex Dodoo said all efforts must be made to ensure the required standards are enforced to support local industries.



“One of the key things we need to do is to protect our local industries by strict enforcement of standards or else they will compete unfairly and end up dying.



“Our interest and focus as GSA, is to remove barriers to your business so you can thrive not only in Ghana but in the sub-region,” Prof. Dodoo is quoted by Citi Business News.



“To this end, we are working with the Ghana Police Service to train 200 standards inspectors to ensure our markets are rid of sub-standard goods,” he added.