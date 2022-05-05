Provide clear timelines for implementation of E-Levy - Expert to government

E-Levy is a major tax policy captured in the 2022 budget statement

Tax lawyer, Theophilus Tawiah has asked government to provide clear timelines for the implementation of the E-Levy to ensure that people do not entirely shy away from the usage of electronic transactions.



The Ghana Revenue Authority began the implementation of the Electronic Transaction levy on May 1, 2022.



However, the implementation of the levy has been characterized by several complaints from Ghanaians for wrongful deductions below the 100cedis threshold.

The tax expert believes coming out clearly on the timelines for the levy will boost the cooperation of Ghanaians.



He was speaking on Asaase News where he said, “So it is something that, for me, I expect the government to communicate clearly through the citizens. At the moment it is unclear whether this tax system is going to be a permanent feature of our tax system.”



“It will be good to have clear timelines for which this tax will be imposed. If you look at the banking sector for example, we have a stabilization levy which is bound by time. If we have something like that it is going to reduce the effect of people not wanting to use mobile money and other payment platforms.”



“So that must be clearly communicated. We must have a definite period where all of us are shouldering the tax obligation … because if that is not the case it is going to have a distortionary effect on the populous and it is going to have a negative effect even though it is going to yield revenue,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has noted that all wrongful deductions will be refunded in due time.