Provide incentives for youth to do farming – Agric Director appeals

Central Regional Director of Agriculture, Dr Peter Omega

The Central Regional Director of Agriculture, Dr Peter Omega has appealed to the business sector, financial institutions, organizations, and institutions to as a matter of urgency support University Agricultural graduates and youth by providing them with incentives because agriculture needs financing.

“Why can’t our financial institutions come in to provide these facilities to the youth who are interested in agriculture? It will go a long way to support these University Agricultural graduates and youth to produce more food and have jobs for themselves” Dr Omega noted



In an exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com reporter, Hajia Asana Gordon, Omega called on stakeholders and government officials to support the agricultural sector for the country to have more food in the system in order to address price hikes in food stuff



“We are all aware this time round food pricing is very high but not that we don’t have food in the system but still needs to produce more commodities” Agric Director observed.



Dr. Omega charged the unemployed graduates, especially those pursuing higher education in agricultural and Agricultural Colleges to stop searching for white-collar jobs and enter into the development of apps for the agricultural industry.



He observed that Central Region is leading in pineapple and citrus production and called on the unemployed graduates and youth to come in and process these products into jams, fruit juice and other products for both local and international markets.

Dr. Omega added that the demand for cassava chips as far as the international market is concerned is high and sweet potatoes can be processed into about 20 products and encouraged the youth to take this opportunity and go into farming.



Touching on farmers’ day celebration, the Agric Director said Central Regional Department of Agriculture and Central Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC) are preparing for the celebration of the regional farmers day.



According to him, budget for the various committees have been approved and they are making sure that the budget is located is use judiciously.



Meanwhile, the Central Regional Department of Agriculture is prepared to award a total of 28 persons comprising fish farmers and agro-processors.