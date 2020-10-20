Prudential Life Insurance Ghana partners United Way Ghana to support the vulnerable with COVID-19 relief packages

Source: Prudential Life/ United Way Ghana

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has partnered with United Way Ghana for COVID-19 community relief efforts to reduce the socio-economic impact of the pandemic on vulnerable families and households.

Recognizing the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on deprived families in the targeted communities - Pig Farm in Greater Accra and Ayeduase in Ashanti region – the COVID-19 relief initiative includes the distribution of food boxes and protective kits, dissemination of COVID-19 public health information and home literacy engagement for young learners at the basic education level.



“COVID-19 is a health crisis that is affecting and changing our lives in many ways and as an insurance business, we believe in helping people at high-risk,” said Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, Chief Executive Officer at Prudential Life Insurance. “We are providing food, health education, safety kits and home learning activities to help disadvantaged households to navigate the burden they face in this pandemic.”



With implementing support from Achievers Ghana, Muslim Family Counselling Services, Northern Bazaar & Ghana Library Authority, over 500 families are expected to benefit from the project, which also supports the delivery of quality healthcare through the donation of medical supplies to health centres in the beneficiary communities.



“We have never experienced a crisis like COVID-19 and many people are dealing with unexpected changes in their work, school, and communities. These relief packages serve as safety nets to cushion the vulnerable from the economic, health and social impact of the crisis,” said Janet Butler, Acting Executive Director, United Way Ghana.

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana and United Way Ghana have committed to:



1.Distributing 300 food boxes to struggling families.



2.Educating 500 individuals on COVID-19 prevention and safety through sensitization using the local language.



3.Engaging 300 children in home-based literacy activities with each child receiving a literacy booklet.



4.Distributing 500 hygiene kits including nose masks, hand sanitizers and hand washing soaps.

5.donation of medical supplies and health equipment to Ayeduase Community Clinic.













