Public Hiring Freeze: It's time for the youth to get out of laziness and be creative - Dr Sarpong

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Dr. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow at the Kumasi Technical University, has urged Ghanaians, particularly the youth, not to be dismayed nor frightened by the announcement of a ban on employment for civil servants effective January 2023.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday, November 24, delivered the 2023 budget statement and economic policy to Parliament.



The Minister announced “a freeze on new tax waivers for foreign companies and review of tax exemptions for free zone, mining, oil and gas companies; A hiring freeze for civil and public servants. No new government agencies shall be established in 2023; There shall be no hampers for 2022”.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Smart Sarpong noted that the annoucement by the Finance Minister should revive the spirit for creativity in the youth.

He admonished the youth to challenge themselves to break their dependence on public employment and develop an attitude of entrepreneurship.



"People use a lot of excuses to avoid work. Let's change the narrative around this time they say there is a freeze. It means you have to get out of laziness and get something doing. Maybe, by the time we get out from the freeze, we would have had more entrepreneurs, more self-employed people; [every danger that comes] for me, every threat should come along with an opportunity that we all must ensure we take over . . . there will always be job available for those who are ready," he advised.



"Let the youth of this Republic become creative," he added.