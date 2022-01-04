Public Sector Workers ask government to review upwards 7% increase in salaries

Public Sector workers want government to review salary increment

Most Ghanaians have described the year 2021 as a difficult one, considering the intensity of the Covid-19 pandemic which affected almost every facet of life.

They mentioned the negative effects of the pandemic on the economy and social life as experiences they would want to delete from their memory.



In this light, they expect to see a remarkable turn-around in their living conditions in 2022 and victory over COVID. A section of the public made this known to GBC News in Accra when they detailed their expectations for the New Year.

Some Public sector workers in an interview asked the government to consider reviewing the 7% increase in salaries which they deem meager in view of the prevailing economic conditions.



They also expect decency in the body politic, especially the frequent clashes in Parliament.