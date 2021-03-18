Publication of offensive material by Badu Nkansah Publications

President of Ghana Publishers Association, Asare Konadu Yamoah

Source: Ghana Publishers Association

The Ghana Publishers Association representing publishers in the country has been following recent issues in respect of some textbooks published for schools in Ghana.

We have observed the History of Ghana – Textbook 3, one such book of the current public concern and we acknowledge that some aspects of its content are in bad taste.



Considering that the publisher is a member of our association, we unreservedly apologise to Ghanaians for the poor work done.



Over the past few months the association has been working closely with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) which is the state agency responsible for the approval of books for pre-tertiary institutions to ensure that the processes for approving the content of textbooks are rigidly enforced.



We have achieved a lot of success in the efforts and are hopeful that the situation we are facing currently will not happen again. Meanwhile the Association has its own internal disciplinary mechanisms that will be applied to the publisher.

Since the liberalisation of publishing of teaching and learning materials (TLMs) by the Ministry of Education in 1997, Ghanaian publishers have consistently provided quality materials for use in schools and by the general public.



We assure the Ghanaian public of our continued commitment to publishing TLMs for the promotion of quality education and literacy for national development and unity.



Asare Konadu Yamoah



President