Puma Energy - First oil marketing company in Ghana to receive three ISO certificates

Henry Osei Puma Energy Ghana and Kiki Gyan, Regional Managing Director SGS Ghana

Source: Puma Energy

Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Ltd.one of the leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) in Ghana has been assessed and certified as meeting all the ISO requirements under the satisfactory surveillance audits of SGS Ghana.

This oil marketing company has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), 1SO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems).



This makes Puma Energy the first oil marketing company to be certified in all three major standards in Ghana



The International Organization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, globally recognized network that develops standards and guides to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems.



At a ceremony held last week, the General Manager of Puma Energy, Mr. Henry Osei, expressed his excitement at this feat saying, “The certification is a firm attestation of our company’s strong systems and a reaffirmation of all the processes that Puma Energy has across all its business to business sites, business units, and functions.” He stressed that Puma Energy embarked on the journey for ISO certification to carry out one of their biggest values; to lead by example and to express to the rest of the market that their processes are tried and tested and will stand the test of time internationally and locally.



Mr. Osei was optimistic that the certification would place Puma Energy on a new pedestal to deliver customer value in their quest to create customer advantage in the market. “We are convinced that we won’t achieve this feat and fall below; we are going to work with our consultants and with the rest of the team to ensure that Puma Energy continues to deliver value,” he stated.



Mr. Kiki Gyan, Regional Managing Director of SGS Ghana – a leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, during the presentation, congratulated Puma Energy for setting the pace.

He stated that the three certifications prove that Puma Energy has an effective system in place and is committed to ensuring continuous improvement in its integrated management processes.



He added that the three certifications would enable Puma Energy “to continually promote a safe and healthy working environment by providing a framework that allows the organisation to identify and reduce their occupational health and safety risks, reduce potential accidents, aid legislative compliance, and improve overall performance.”



Mr Gyan explained, “the commitment by Puma Energy to comply with the environmental standards will support in the reduction of the environmental impact of its daily operations.”



The ceremony ended with SGS Ghana awarding Puma Energy Ghana with the three ISO certifications for the delivery of petroleum products to customers: airlines, retail and business-to-business sites.









