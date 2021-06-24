Puma Energy Ghana picks three awards at the 3rd edition of the HESS Awards

Staff of Puma Energy Ghana with the awards

Source: Puma Energy

Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited (Puma Energy & Blue Ocean Investments) has been honored with 3 awards at the third edition of the Health, Environment, Safety, and Security (HESS) Awards held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra last Friday 18th June 2021.

The purpose of the HESS Awards is to create awareness, raise the bar of excellence, showcase success, and encourage organizations to adopt and uphold the highest standards of HSSE management and practice – while striving for continuous improvement and excellence within their organizations at all times.



The theme for this year was ‘Building a resilient workspace post-COVID-19.’



Team Ghana took the below awards in their respective categories after ranking tops among competitors.



Puma Energy took:



1.Most Outstanding Contribution for Energy Conservation



2.Best Company in Employee Road Safety Education

Blue Ocean Investments took one more for the team



Best Company in Environmental Management Practices



Indeed, we continue to prove our worth in the Health and Safety segment of the business.



Kudos to the entire Ghana HSE team for leading us to this feat and congratulations to the Ghana leadership and staff for another sterling performance.







Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Ltd. operates over 70 retail stations across the country by providing quality fuels and lubricants to communities at the most reasonable cost.