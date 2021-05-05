Puma Energy launches new retail service station in Kumasi

The new Puma Energy retail service site is located in Atonsu a suburb of Kumasi

Source: Puma Energy

Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited one of Ghana’s leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has launched its latest retail site on the Lake Road, near the Ghana National Fire Service, in Atonsu a suburb of Kumasi.

This achievement is in line with keeping with the company’s promise of delivering on the last mile to bring its brand purpose of “Energizing Communities” to life.



We firmly believe in the need to effectively support communities by making sure that quality and affordable fuels and lubricants are made available to consumers at all times.



Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited intends to achieve its brand purpose through its growth and expansion to ensure that as many communities as possible are carried along and impacted positively.

To mark the opening of this new service station, Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited rewarded patrons of the new Lake Road Station with gifts of fuel transactions above GHS50 from Thursday 29th April 29, to Friday 30th April 2021. There was also a media partnership to reward listeners of Kumasi based Nhyira FM with five gallons for free fuel during the week of the launch.



Puma Energy Ghana Limited wishes to express its appreciation to all its stakeholders, especially its customers for their loyalty and patronage of the brand.



Puma Energy Ghana started its operations in Ghana in 2016 and has 83 retail service stations and counting across the country.