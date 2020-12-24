Puma Energy opens retail site at Tepa in the Ashanti Region

Managing Director, Henry Osei, addressing the Chief and people of Tepa

Source: Puma Energy

Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited, one of the leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) in Ghana, has launched its latest retail outlet at Tepa, near Derma Rural Bank in the Ashanti Region. This is in keeping with their promise of taking the brand and its products closer to the consumer.

Speaking at the launch of the Tepa retail station, the Managing Director Henry Osei highlighted the fact that Puma Energy’s mission of ‘Energising Communities’ can also be felt through the expansion of its retail network across the country.



"We want to make sure quality fuel and lubricants are available to every community that we operate in at the most affordable price, and in the right quantities at our forecourts.” He stated.



In an interview, Country Retail Manager Andrews Wiafe expressed his profound gratitude to the Chief and people of Tepa for welcoming the Puma Energy brand to the community. When asked what his expectation was for the Tepa retail site, he stated that, “it is Puma Energy’s plan to have the people of the township benefit from its quality fuels and lubricants”.



The new outlet increases Puma Energy’s presence in the Ashanti Region to 22 retail outlets.



Mr John Yeboah, known by the people of Tepa as Johnny Nash, dealer of the newly commissioned Tepa retail site expressed his joy at successfully bringing Puma Energy to the town of his birth. He mentioned that, bringing the brand to the community would not only reduce the unemployment rate in the town but also give the people an opportunity to experience top notch service as well as premium quality fuel and lubricants at an affordable price.

He encouraged the youth of the town, taxi drivers and other motorists to “try Puma Energy and experience the difference.” His wise words tie into the brand purpose of energising communities.



At the launch of the Tepa retail site, the first fifty (50) customers who came by were given free fuel and souvenirs.



Present at the event were dignitaries including the Chief and Elders of Tepa, the Municipal Chief Executive, the District Chief of Police, representatives from the District Fire Service, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Police Service. the National Petroleum Authority and the Regional and Country Management of Puma Energy.



Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited is part of a global oil and gas conglomerate operating in 47 countries and now has 83 fully functional retail outlets in Ghana.





