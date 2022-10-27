Pure water to sell at 60p from October 31

Pure water prices to increase

The price of packaged sachet and bottled water is expected to shoot up by October 31, 2022, due to the high cost of production.

In a release on October 29, 2022, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) noted that the rising cost of fuel and the cedi’s depreciation has resulted in the dwindling of their working capitals by about 45% within 7 days.



As a result, “an emergency stakeholder engagement was called on the 26th of October 2022, to review the effect of the continuous increases of fuel taking into consideration the need to maintain the production of quality packaged water for the citizens.”



NASPAWAP, therefore, recommends the following price reviews of bottled and sachet water.



It is recommended that iced bottled water, 500ml be retailed at GH¢2.50 and iced bottles of water 750ml or medium size be retailed at GH¢3.50, iced bottled water 1.5L be retailed at GH¢5.00.



“It is also recommended that the iced sachet water should be retailed at 60 pesewas, it added.”

A bag of sachet water (500ml x 30 sachets) will now sell at GH¢10.00 from the retail trucks as ex truck price.



The Association also added that “the retail price of a bag of sachet water and packs of bottled water from mini shops will be determined by their retail associations, using other determinants such as rent and overheads that feeds into the final retail price.”



However, in the open market consumers may expect to purchase a bag of sachet water between GH¢12.00 and GH¢15.00 depending on the shop location.



"All the above reviews take effect from Monday 31% October 2022," the statement added.





SSD/FNOQ