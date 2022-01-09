Put Saglemi housing project to use – Kwame Jantuah urges government

Chief Executive Officer African Energy Consortium Limited, Kwame Jantuah

5000 units Saglemi housing project abandoned for years

Govt to construct 10,000 affordable housing units for teachers – Akufo-Addo



Long term plan needs to address Ghana’s housing deficit – Kwame Jantuah



Ex-Interior Minister, Kwame Jantuah, has urged the government to make use of the Saglemi housing project instead of starting a new housing project.



Saglemi housing project which was started in 2012 by the Nation Democratic Congress (NDC) government to construct 5000 affordable housing has been abandoned till date.



Kwame Jantuah made these remarks following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s promise to construct 10,000 affordable housing units for teachers in two years.

Speaking on Asaase Radio on January 8, 2022, Kwame Jantuah said rather than letting the Saglemi project go to waste the government can make good use of it.



He suggested that the project can be reassessed and used to help bridge the current housing deficit in the country adding that the project could even serve as a retirement home for teachers, nurses and other public sector workers.



“We have Saglemi going to waste. Can we not give it to teachers, nurses, police as retirement homes? Even if it’s not retirement homes, that they go in there and pay some monies till it becomes theirs,” Asaaseradio.com quoted him.



Also, Ex-Interior Minister who is now the chief executive officer of African Energy Consortium Limited said Ghana needs a long-term national development plan to build houses to address the current housing deficit (over 2 million housing units) challenge the country was facing.



“There has to be a long-term plan where we’re building houses for teachers, nurses, police so that at the end of the day, they have a roof over their heads. The government can’t say they won’t listen. They must listen but there has to be a long-term plan in terms of housing.”