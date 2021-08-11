QCC calls for collaboration to deliver high quality control standards in cocoa value chain

The system ensures consistency in the quality of cocoa sold both locally and internationally

The Quality Control Company Ltd. (QCC) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has urged key stakeholders to rally behind the company to ensure the adoption and implementation of uniform quality control practices within the local cocoa supply chain to protect Ghana’s enviable position as the beacon of premium cocoa the world over.

A Manager at the QCC, Dr. Ernest Felix Appiah, addressing participants at a two-day symposium on the company’s Quality Management Systems (QMS) and its relevance on customer satisfaction held at the company’s Training School at Tema, said the system ensures consistency in the quality of cocoa sold both locally and internationally.



Dr. Appiah lauded the indispensable role of Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) in guaranteeing the quality of cocoa beans at the farm gates for sale to the external and local markets and called on them to adhere to acceptable standards.



‘It is critical for all stakeholders within the cocoa value chain to work together to ensure that the quality standards Ghana is known for are not compromised, he advised.



He said the QMS is purposely designed to ensure best quality control practices; increased and enhanced productivity, and evidence-based decisions to guarantee customer satisfaction.

‘QCC is not resting on its oars following the international approval rating of its systems. We will continue to invest in the highest quality training programs, personnel, equipment, and inspection services in order to bring satisfaction to our customers, he assured.



He later tasked LBCs operating in various cocoa- communities to meticulously carry out their quality control mechanisms to support the company to deliver world-class inspection services and promised frequent interactions with them on trends to help them improve efficiency.



‘Let us carefully comply with acceptable standards and norms and I can assure you of our outfit’s open system of communication. We shall give you feedback to improve upon how you can effectively check the quality of the cocoa beans at the community level’, he indicated.



The symposium gave further insights into the workings of QCC’s Quality Management System and its bearing on overall output for customer satisfaction and retention.