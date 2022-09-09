Queen Elizabeth’s image to be replaced on currencies

File Photo of Britain currencies

All currencies in countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II will be replaced following her demise.

This is according to UK’s news portal The Mirror.



It follows the dawn of a new era under King Charles III, the eldest son of the Queen.



The phasing out of the currencies bearing Queen Elizabeth’s image is expected to be gradual. New currencies with King Charles III's image will be printed following his ascension to the throne.



“In the UK, all cash notes and coins depict the face of the Queen - but now following her death, new coins and cash will be created with the face of the King. Plans have been in place for this for a long time and the new cash will be produced and distributed into general circulation, with the old money gradually being phased out.



“It is thought money with the Queen's face will remain legal tender for a while yet - with a date eventually being set for the future when they can no longer be used. However, it's not just in the UK, where the Queen's face is used on the currency. It is also used in countries, such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand - and they too will eventually phase out cash with her image on,” The Mirror reports.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday September 8 at the age of 96. The Royal family in a Twitter post said the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral in the afternoon.



She was UK’s longest-serving monarch having reigned for 70 years. Following her demise, her eldest son King Charles III is now UK’s new monarch.



Tributes have also been pouring in from world leaders. President Akufo-Addo described her as “the rock that kept the organization [Commonwealth of Nations] sturdy and true to its positive beliefs”.



President Akufo-Addo in furtherance of mourning the Queen has directed that the country’s flag be flown at half-mast beginning today Friday, September 9, 2022, for 7 days.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:









DS/PEN