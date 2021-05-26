Quick Credit & Investment Micro - Credit Ceo wins Outstanding Micro-Credit CEO

Romeo Richlove kweku Seshie won the Outstanding Micro-Credit CEO of the year

Source: Quick Credit & Investment Micro- Credit

Romeo Richlove kweku Seshie, the CEO of Quick Credit & Investment Micro - Credit ltd has been named the outstanding Micro-Credit CEO of the year at the Entrepreneur and corporate executives’ awards 2021.

It is an exciting moment for me and my management when we reflect on all the hard work and the fact that recognition comes with it finally .He mentioned his board chairman Mr. Richard Nii- Armah Quaye as his greatest support system leading the way.



He assured of continuous support to Ghanaian SME Businesses through our loan facility and impeccable strategies in the way to even serve them better.



In a similar vein, Mr. Seshie also picked up Outstanding SME of the year for Quick Credit & Investment Micro-credit ltd at the Ghana West Africa Business Excellence Awards 2021 which comes to confirm the good work of business in serving Ghanaians.



Mr. Seshie is an astute finance management personnel, motivated professional accountant, auditor, and financial analyst with over 10 years’ experience.

He has played a key role in preparing senior management strategic plans, providing financial analysis and leadership designs, spearheaded and implemented balanced and sound strategies while ensuring financial stability.



He has strong strategic management capabilities with highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills and has proven to be able to develop innovative solutions. Due diligence is his hallmark and he has the ability to manage multiple, competing priorities to ensure that deadlines are met.



Romeo is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant Ghana (ICAG).



He won the Banking and Finance category at 2020 40 under 40 awards and Quick Credit under his watch has swept a lot of recognitions.