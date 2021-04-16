Rabito Clinic sensitizes cosmetic dealers in Makola

CEO of Rabito Clinic, Karen Hendrickson

Source: Rabito Clinic

Rabito Clinic Limited, in partnership with the Cosmetic Association of Ghana (CAG), organized a skincare session dubbed “Skincare 101” for cosmetic dealers trading in the Makola market on Thursday, March 25th, 2021.

This was the first in a series of sessions aimed at sensitizing the cosmetic dealers on the different types of acne and when to refer their clients with advanced acne conditions for proper treatment. Rabito held two sessions which were well attended.



The Head of Cosmetics Division from the Food and Drugs Board Authority, Mr Emmanuel Nkrumah, as well as the National President of the Cosmetic Association of Ghana, Dr. Michael Nkrumah, also attended this maiden event as special guests.



Prof. Edmund Delle, Founder of Rabito Clinic & Chief Consultant Dermatologist with over 50 years’ experience introduced the session and Rabito’s Clinical Dermatology Officer, Castro Sulemana, anchored the session explaining acne and its different forms as well as answering questions and dispelling common myths about acne.



Rabito Clinic’s partnership with the Cosmetic Association of Ghana is to help the members better serve their customers. All customers want to look beautiful, but if there is a skin condition such as acne, putting make-up on the face to cover the acne only makes the condition worse.



The cosmetic dealers who participated in the Skincare 101 session were shown the different types of acne and learnt that all acne cases are treatable with the help of a qualified dermatologist and approved medications/product recommendations.

Rabito Clinic, with close to 50 years of successfully treating all kinds of skin conditions in its 18 facilities across Ghana, shared many practical steps with the participants to help their clients manage their skin conditions until they can seek professional medical assistance.



The CEO of Rabito Clinic, Karen Hendrickson reminded all attendees that our clients are seeking honest, trustworthy advice to get them the best-looking skin possible.



Rabito Clinic will provide more skin care sessions periodically to help the cosmetic dealers become a reliable source of information and guidance to their customers.



Rabito Clinic will also share proper skincare management tips in the form of video clips, flyers, etc. with the cosmetic dealers for them to share with their clients. This post-event collaboration is extremely important to Rabito as it aligns with the brand’s commitment to educating, empowering, and guiding the public on better skincare management and healthy lifestyle in general.



The President of the Cosmetic Association of Ghana, Dr Michael Nkrumah, USA trained Medical and Pathologist Assistant, could not hide his joy following this successful seminar. He stated that these kinds of seminars would help cosmetic dealers better understand the science behind the chemical composition of the many products we sell and further appreciate the work of dermatologists.

“We want Rabito to cover more topics in order to build our knowledge and confidence to better serve our customers. We also want the relevant bodies such as the Ghana Standards Authority as well as the Food and Drugs Authority to know that we are acquiring the relevant knowledge in our area of practice”, Dr Nkrumah emphasized.



Rabito is excited to be partnering with the Cosmetic Association of Ghana, with plans of rolling out this type of sensitization session across the country to reach more cosmetic dealers and empower more consumers with the information they can trust. For more details on this initiative or to partner with us, kindly call or send us a WhatsApp message on 0559-740-593/ 0559-740-317.











