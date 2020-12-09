Rate of Inflation slows to 9.8 per cent in November

Professor Samuel Annim, Government Statistician

The year-on-year rate of inflation slowed for the fourth consecutive month to 9.8 per cent in November compared with 10.1 per cent the previous month.

Professor Samuel Annim, the Government Statistician, who announced the rate, said the drop was the fourth consecutive monthly fall post-Covid-19.



Month-on-month inflation was 0.3 per cent, he said.



The food inflation rate stood at 11.7 per cent and non-food inflation was 8.3 per cent. Inflation in locally produced items stood at 11.5 per cent and imported items at 5.6 per cent.

Prof. Annim said stark variation continued to exist across regions, and source and type of items.



At the regional level, the overall year-on-year inflation ranged from 3.4 per cent in the Upper West and Volta Regions to 15.2 per cent in Greater Accra.



Prof. Annim said Greater Accra was the only region which recorded a food inflation rate of 13.7 per cent.